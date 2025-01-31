iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.60 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

