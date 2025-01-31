iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 158.3% in January

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the December 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
DMXF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. 1,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,620. The firm has a market cap of $822.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $73.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
