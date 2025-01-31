iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 158.3% in January

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the December 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DMXF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. 1,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,620. The firm has a market cap of $822.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $73.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

