iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Position Reduced by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

