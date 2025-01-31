iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 238,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 544,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $52.76 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

