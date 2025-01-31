iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Trimmed by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 60,685 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

