iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,890,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day moving average of $222.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.06 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

