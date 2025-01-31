iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,301.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 79,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,429 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,953,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25,165.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $238.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.22 and a 52-week high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

