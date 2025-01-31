iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INRO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Get iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.