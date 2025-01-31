Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Jacobs Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years. Jacobs Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of J stock opened at $139.86 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.52.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

