Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.0 %

JHG stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

