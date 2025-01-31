Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. Japan Exchange Group has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.08.

About Japan Exchange Group

See Also

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

