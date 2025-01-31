Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price

VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. OTR Global raised shares of VF from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of VF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

Get VF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VFC

VF Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in VF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in VF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 1,917.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.