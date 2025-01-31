Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Invests $488,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 533 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.5% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $2,250,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COST opened at $979.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $691.50 and a 1-year high of $1,008.25. The company has a market capitalization of $434.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $953.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $906.03.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

