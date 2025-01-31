KBC Group NV Acquires 557 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 794.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.25.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $394.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

