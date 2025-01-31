KBC Group NV Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,564 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Avantor by 128.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 460,691 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. American Trust grew its holdings in Avantor by 16.3% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Avantor by 121.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 89.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

