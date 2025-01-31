KBC Group NV Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,343 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 47.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $76.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 132.39%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.