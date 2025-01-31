KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 168.0% in January

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KBC Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KBCSY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,648. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.