KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.89.

Charter Communications Stock Down 6.3 %

CHTR stock opened at $336.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

