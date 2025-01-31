KBC Group NV Sells 299,981 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 299,981 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,169.76. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,540,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,036 shares in the company, valued at $26,781,300. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,758 shares of company stock worth $13,506,861. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $125.15 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

