Kennebec Savings Bank Cuts Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kennebec Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

