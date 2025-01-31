Kennebec Savings Bank Has $682,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kennebec Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in PayPal by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after buying an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 9,864.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after buying an additional 1,108,030 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

