Kennebec Savings Bank Has $883,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kennebec Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $129.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

