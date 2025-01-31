Kennebec Savings Bank Sells 137 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kennebec Savings Bank cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.3% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $596.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $590.44 and its 200 day moving average is $573.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $495.53 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

