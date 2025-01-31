Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $21.90 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 220.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 801,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,743 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 341,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 222,674 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 635,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 429,007 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 953,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,062,000 after buying an additional 644,781 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

