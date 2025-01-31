Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $236,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $95.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.