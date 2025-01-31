Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

