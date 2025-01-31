Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 53.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 340,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $2,394,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

