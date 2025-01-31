Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUA opened at $11.10 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.