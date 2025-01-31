Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of MUA opened at $11.10 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
