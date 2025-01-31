Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,719 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. M Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,147,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Finally, Capstone Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 1,618,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,991,000 after buying an additional 59,820 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

