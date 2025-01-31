Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.