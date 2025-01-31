Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.89. 3,651,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,007,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

