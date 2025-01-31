kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.65 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 40992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSI shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of kneat.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

kneat.com Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.80 million, a PE ratio of -42.50, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.17.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.06. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

