Koa Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,072 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.3% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

GDX stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.