Koa Wealth Management LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Koa Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,706 shares during the quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

