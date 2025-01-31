KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 39.77%.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

KNYJY stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

