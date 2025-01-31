Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of ADRNY opened at €35.70 ($37.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €27.51 ($28.66) and a 12-month high of €35.95 ($37.45).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported €0.68 ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of €24.18 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

