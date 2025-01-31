Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 2758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

