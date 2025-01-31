Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Releases Earnings Results

Kromek Group (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kromek Group had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

Kromek Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON:KMK traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6.70 ($0.08). 13,417,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £42.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kromek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

About Kromek Group

Our goal is a simple one, to make the world a safer and healthier place; we’re striving to support the global effort in Radiological and Biological Threat detection and management, as well enhance the quality of Advanced Imaging for the medical and industrial sectors, through our evolved, innovative and field proven products and solutions.Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.

