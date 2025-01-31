Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Releases Earnings Results

Kromek Group (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kromek Group had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.
Kromek Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of LON:KMK traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6.70 ($0.08). 13,417,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £42.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kromek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).
About Kromek Group
Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.
