Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Trading 3.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Kunlun Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

