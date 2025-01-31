Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.38.
Several research firms have weighed in on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.
Kura Oncology Stock Up 4.4 %
Kura Oncology stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $624.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $24.17.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kura Oncology Company Profile
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.
