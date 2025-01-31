Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Appoints Phuong Khanh (P.K.) Morrow, M.D., as New Board Member

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) recently announced in an SEC filing the appointment of Phuong Khanh (P.K.) Morrow, M.D., to its Board of Directors. The decision, made on January 29, 2025, comes following a recommendation by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Dr. Morrow, recognized for her extensive experience in clinical development within the oncology field, is anticipated to bring valuable expertise to Lantheus. As an independent director, she will join the Science and Technology Committee of the Board. Her appointment has led to an expansion of the Board to eleven directors, with Dr. Morrow serving as a Class II Director until the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders.

Lantheus outlined the compensation package for Dr. Morrow, which includes cash compensation, restricted stock units (RSUs), options to purchase Lantheus common stock, and an annual equity grant. It was noted in the SEC filing that there are no undisclosed arrangements between Dr. Morrow and any other individuals related to her appointment.

The company has emphasized that Dr. Morrow meets the criteria of an independent director as per the Nasdaq Stock Market regulations. Her appointment is anticipated to provide substantial support to Lantheus in guiding its strategic initiatives and innovation endeavors moving forward. A press release regarding Dr. Morrow’s appointment is available for reference in Exhibit 99.1 of the filing.

Dr. Morrow currently holds the position of Head of the Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda and has previously served in critical roles at CRISPR Therapeutics and Amgen. Her accomplishments in drug development and oncology therapeutics align well with Lantheus’ vision for the future and its commitment to enhancing patient outcomes through innovative radiopharmaceutical solutions.

The filing further underlined Lantheus’ dedication to advancing precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals. With the recent strategic developments in the company and Dr. Morrow’s distinguished background, Lantheus is poised to evolve as a leading radiopharmaceutical corporation that focuses on addressing complex medical conditions.

In concluding the document, Lantheus Holdings acknowledged that Daniel Niedzwiecki, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, duly signed the report on behalf of the company. The announcement signifies a significant addition to the Board of Directors for Lantheus, reflecting its steadfast commitment to progress and innovation within the field of radiopharmaceuticals.

