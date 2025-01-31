Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $617.00 to $642.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $674.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.57.

NYSE LII opened at $606.30 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $412.09 and a 12 month high of $682.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $641.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.17.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 142.64%. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 23.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,458.54. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total value of $330,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,632.82. This trade represents a 22.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $793,228 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lennox International by 388.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

