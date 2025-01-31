Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.61, but opened at $78.72. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $78.66, with a volume of 85,369 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,108 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 200.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 75.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

