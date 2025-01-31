Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Logility Supply Chain Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Stock Performance

Logility Supply Chain Solutions stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.27. Logility Supply Chain Solutions has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Logility Supply Chain Solutions had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Logility Supply Chain Solutions will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Company Profile

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc is a provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains. Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc, formerly known as American Software Inc, is based in ATLANTA.

