Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Bank of America cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.13.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $99.26 on Thursday. Logitech International has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $102.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Logitech International by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 115,300.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

