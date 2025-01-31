Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 334,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $264.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

