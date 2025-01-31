LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24, Zacks reports. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%.
LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $361.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.11. LPL Financial has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $379.37.
LPL Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial
Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial
In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,204.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LPL Financial
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Turnaround Stocks in the Early Innings With More Upside to Come
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Whirlpool: Buy This High-Yielding Value Before It Spins Higher
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Commvault Systems: Share Price Primed to Vault Higher in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.