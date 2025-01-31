Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases Shares of 750 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. FSA Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 149,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 84,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 67,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.