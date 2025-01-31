Luken Investment Analytics LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

