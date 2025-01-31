Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 33027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lycos Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.87. The firm has a market cap of C$129.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

