Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 33027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lycos Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
